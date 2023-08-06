RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was struck by the driver of a minivan while riding a scooter on Grove Avenue in Richmond’s Fan District.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the crash took place at around 7:33 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the intersection of Grove Avenue and North Lombardy Street.

Police say the man was riding a stand-up scooter heading west of Grove Avenue when he was struck by the driver of a minivan heading north on North Lombardy Street.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died. The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene and was cooperative, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.