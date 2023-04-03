RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a reported shooting in the East End area on Monday evening.

At 8:44 p.m. on Monday, April 3, the Richmond Police Department received a call for a shooting on the 1300 block of Coalter Street. Once on scene, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound nearby on the 1000 block of Mosby Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information the shooting should call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgons at 804-646-7570.