RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a reported shooting in the Walmsley area on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, March 18 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for a reported of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996.