RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Not two hours after two people were shot on Creighton Road in Richmond Monday night, one man has been confirmed dead after a third shooting on the same street.

Richmond police confirmed that the call came in for a shooting at the 2100 block of Creighton Road –the address for Creighton Court Apartments– just after 8:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers found one man shot, and confirmed that he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said they are not looking for suspects at this time, but they are actively investigating and said that may change.

Police are unsure if this shooting has any connection to the one that occurred just over an hour beforehand, but do not believe they are related.

