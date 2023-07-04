RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a vehicle off Raven Street.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods near the intersection of Raven and Ford Streets.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was found to be a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not identified, and no information was released about suspects or a motive.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.