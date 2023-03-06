RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a reported shooting in Richmond on Monday evening, the third deadly shooting in the city in two days.

On Monday, March 6, at approximately 8:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bainbridge Street for a report of random gunfire. When police arrived, a citizen alerted them that a man was down nearby in the 00 block of East 16th Street.

According to police, the man had an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at 804-467-4433.

This marks the third deadly shooting in the last two days. On Sunday, police responded to three reported shootings, two were deadly.