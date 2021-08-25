Man dies after being shot on Halifax Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said a man is dead after he was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue. On the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Another man who suffered a gunshot wound while in the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue was taken to the hospital in a private car. His injury was not considered life-threatening police said.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.