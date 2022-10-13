RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a single-vehicle crash in which the driver of a van died after crashing into a house on Thursday.

On Oct. 13 at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven avenues for a reported crash. Upon their arrival, the officers found a van that had crashed into a house on a property located in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue, police said.

According to a statement from Richmond Police, the driver and sole occupant of the van, identified as an adult male, was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury sustained in the crash.

The van collided with this house on Buford Avenue. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News

An investigation revealed that the van had first crashed through a fence on one property before continuing to a second property, where it collided with the house, police said. Nobody was in the house at the time of the crash.

The van hit the fence of a property near the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven avenues. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News

According to police, the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the driver. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who send tips using either method may remain anonymous.