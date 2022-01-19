Man dies after falling through Dillard’s escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been confirmed dead after an escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park Wednesday morning.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the man was an escalator technician doing maintenance before the store opened, and died after falling through the machine inside of the Dillard’s department store, located at the mall.

Richmond Fire said that the call came in at 9:52 a.m., and found the man dead upon arrival.

A recovery operation is currently underway. Crews said they are waiting on the Medical Examiner’s office to arrive and determine the victim’s cause of death before they remove his body. No other injuries have been reported.

