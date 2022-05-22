RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Richmond’s Fairfield neighborhood Sunday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Richmond Police received reports of a shooting and a person down in the 2100 block of Phaup Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds. The victim was transferred to a nearby hospital where he later died.

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

Richmond Police are encouraging anyone with information related to the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All Crime Stoppers calls are anonymous.