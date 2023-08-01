RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has announced the man shot on East Broad Street on the evening of June 24 has died from his injuries.

Police say Doniell Herman, Jr., 26, of Richmond, was shot in the 100 block of East Broad Street around 6 p.m. on June 24. After spending more than a month in the hospital, Herman Jr. is confirmed to have died from his life-threatening injuries on Saturday, July 29.

On July 13, detectives arrested the man that is suspected to have pulled the trigger, firing the bullet that eventually killed Herman Jr. Deshawn Sheppard, 19, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Richmond Police said additional charges for the crime are pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927.