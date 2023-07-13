RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was shot by a Richmond Police officer in January has now died from his injuries six months after the incident.

Douglas Price, 61, of Richmond, died on Wednesday, July 12 at a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment related to a shooting that took place in January.

On Monday, Jan. 9, Richmond Police officers attempted to serve a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive at approximately 4:47 a.m. Officers established a perimeter outside the home and repeatedly tried to contact anyone inside the house over a PA system.

When no one responded to the 11 police announcements, officers breached the home through the front door.

Inside the home, Price pointed a firearm at an officer, who then fired his own gun and shot Price.

Price was given first aid and taken to a local hospital. At the time, he was in stable condition.

The officer who shot Price was placed on administrative leave immediately following the shooting.

According to Richmond Police, a video of the shooting on Jan. 9 will be provided to the public within two weeks.