Man driving car strikes, damages several vehicles in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after crashing a car into several parked vehicles in Mosby Court Saturday afternoon.

The collisions happened on Redd Street and residents said they saw a gray Cadillac striking cars on both sides of the road for nearly a quarter-mile until a wheel ripped off and the car came to a stop.

A firefighter on scene said around seven vehicles were damages during the incident but it could be more.

Residents were left wondering what insurance will cover for the damages — and frustrated that this random incident affected their means of transportation.

