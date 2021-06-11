Man escapes neck-deep flash flooding in Richmond, days after 19 people saved

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man its lucky to be alive after driving into flash flooding in the Richmond’s east end Friday afternoon.

The Magnolia Street underpass near Mechanicsville Turnpike is notorious for flooding during heavy downpours; evident by the flashing lights warning drivers of potential wash outs.

Richmond Police responded shortly before 4 p.m. to help Ernest Lamm after he made it out the driver’s side door, moments after he says water rose to his neck while inside his 2009 Dodge Charger.

“If I hadn’t pushed the door open, I would’ve [drowned],” Lamm told 8News.

The same stretch of road is where a man was rescued from the same scenario in August.

Friday’s save is the latest in a week of water rescue calls fielded by Richmond first responders.

The fire department said they saved 19 people on Wednesday, alone, where buckets of rain ponded many roads in the south side. On Friday crews rescued three more people.

After Wednesday’s storm, Mayor Levar Stoney acknowledged the ongoing nightmarish scenarios for residents experiencing the recurring flooding, saying the city is working to upgrade storm water drainage systems, following a press conference unveiling a south side infrastructure project to drain water in alleyways.

Stoney is hopeful federal money from the American Jobs Plan will assist in upgrading the city’s irrigation issues.

The bill “is going to the United States Senate right now, and it’s President Biden’s project that will allow for us to invest in other infrastructure throughout the city.”