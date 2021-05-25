Man expected to be okay after late-night shooting in Gilpin Court area

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to be okay after a shooting Monday night in the Gilpin Court area.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to St. James Street near West Hill Street for a report of a possible shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers and detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information should call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

