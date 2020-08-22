Man expected to be okay after shooting near Midlothian Turnpike

RiRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to be okay after being shot Friday night in Richmond’s southside.

Officers found the victim shortly after 10 p.m. on the 5500 block of Melmark Road, not far from Midlothian Turnpike.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds on the lower half of his body.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detectives through Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000, or use the P3 smartphone app.