RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After pleading guilty on Tuesday, a Henrico man is facing up to five years in prison for stealing mail from the Westhampton Post Office late last year.

According to court documents, police had been monitoring the post office because of a string of thefts. On Dec. 19, 2022, police saw a gray GMC vehicle with Virginia license plates drive into the post office parking lot. Two people were then seen exiting the car, dumping the mail from the boxes into a trash bag and driving off.

Police later confirmed that the GMC vehicle was registered to 28-year-old Stephen Allen Booker of Henrico County.

Police tried to pull Booker over but he refused to comply, instead leading officials on a high-speed chase and getting away. Officers later arrested him in his home, where they searched and saw he had checks and credit cards belonging to other people.

