RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after they say a man was found fatally shot in the city’s Fan neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a building on the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. for a report of unknown trouble. When they got there, the officers found a man down and unresponsive.

The man, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Det. B. Plaskett of Richmond Police at 804-646-3431.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.