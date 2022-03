RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond shooting has left a man fighting for his life Friday night.

Richmond Police confirmed that a shooting took place around 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Allen Avenue and Claiborne Street, just a few blocks away from Byrd Park.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found an adult male who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

