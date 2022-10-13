RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a man was left with life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Richmond Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the Manchester area, in the 1700 block of Dinwiddie Avenue. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:18 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department.