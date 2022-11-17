RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in Shockoe Bottom by officers of the Richmond Police Department.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Franklin Street and North 18th Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Disalvo at 804-646-3930.