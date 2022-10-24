RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was left fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond early Monday morning.

Police said officers from the Richmond Police Department were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting at 12:56 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. Police said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

A woman was arrested by police at the scene. Richmond Police said detectives are not looking for any other suspects, but an investigation into the incident will continue.