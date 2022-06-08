RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators have identified the person whose body was found in a city waste management station in May.

On May 13, at approximately 8:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of a body found at the scene on the 3000 block of Maury Street. Staff at the waste management collection and transfer station had found a body of an adult male, now identified as 62-year-old Joseph Allen, Jr., of Richmond, according to police.

Police are currently working on this case as a death investigation. Anyone who may have information regarding Allen, Jr.’s death or knowledge about the incident is asked to contact Richmond Police at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.

The Richmond waste collection and management station located on Maury Street where Allen, Jr.’s body was found. (Credit: Ben Dennis / 8News)

