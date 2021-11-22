Man shot and killed at apartment building on East Marshall Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a Richmond apartment building on East Marshall Street Monday, according to police.

Police arrived on scene at the 1800 block of E. Marshall Street around 12:15 p.m.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken into custody.

Richmond Police are investigating and said early indications show it is a domestic related incident. The relationship between the two men is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.