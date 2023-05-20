RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after they say a man was found dead in an alley in the city’s Near West End.

According to police, officers responded to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue at around 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 for a report of a person down.

When they got there, the officers found a man dead in the alley. The man’s cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.