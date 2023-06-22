RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in the Manchester area of the city Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue for a report of a person down.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death. The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information related to this death investigation is encouraged to contact Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.