RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a fast food drive-thru on Sunday evening, marking Richmond’s third shooting and second deadly incident this weekend.

On Sunday, March 5, at approximately 7:39 p.m., Richmond Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound in the drive-thru lane of a fast food restaurant in Southside Plaza.

Davonte Straus, 22, of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine Straus’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123.

This is the third shooting in Richmond on Sunday, and the second deadly shooting. Early in the morning a woman was shot and injured near a gas station in Shockoe bottom, and later that evening, a man was killed in a shooting in the 1400 block of Harwood Street.