RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man with a gunshot wound died inside a Bellemeade residence.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, officers were called to the 1400 block of Overlook Street for a reported person down in the area.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.