Man found dead in Richmond apartment, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to Richmond police, a death investigation is underway in the 900 block of Oliver Hill Way.
Officers were called to the area for a shooting around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
There, a man was found in an apartment and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
No suspect information was made available by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
