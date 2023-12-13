RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after they say officers found a man dead from a reported shooting in the city’s Southside.

According to police, officers responded to the 3400 block of Irvington Street for a report of a shooting at around 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

When they got to the scene, they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim of released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.