RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning.

Police said at about 5 a.m., Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of West Baker St. near the Gilpin neighborhood for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the road who had a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Detective C. Weaver at 804-646-6030.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.