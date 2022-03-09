RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after two people, including an eight-month-old infant, were found shot on Fairfield Ave early this morning.

The call came in around 1:06 a.m. for a report of a person shot on the 2800 block of Fairfield Ave.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers also found an infant suffering from a gunshot wound. The infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at 804-646-6996.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.