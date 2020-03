RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- – Richmond Police are in the midst of a death investigation after finding a body in a car on Richmond’s Northside.

Officers were called out to Cliff Avenue shortly just after 9 a.m.. That’s where they found a car in an alley with a body inside. The man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information should call 804-646-0423 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers.