RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the yard of a house located near the Hillside Court area.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Drewry St. at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 for the report of a person shot.

Once at the scene, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground in the yard of a house. Police said the man had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the death and are not currently looking for any suspects, according to police. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at 804-646-3871.