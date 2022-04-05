RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found dead on the train tracks under a Richmond bridge Tuesday evening.

Richmond Fire responded to the scene at the Lee Bridge southbound around 7:30 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., the Riverside Drive exit from the Lee Bridge was blocked by a police cruiser.

The fire department confirmed that the incident is under investigation. Richmond Fire has not released any other details on the incident.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

