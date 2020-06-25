Man found fatally shot in Richmond’s East End

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Ford Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot in the area at 1:18 p.m. A man, who was not identified, was found dead at the scene. (photo taken by 8News’ Quincy Tucker)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found fatally shot Thursday in Richmond’s East End.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Ford Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot in the area at 1:18 p.m. A man, who was not identified, was found dead at the scene.

The medical examiner office will determine the cause and manner of death, police said. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.