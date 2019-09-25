Man found guilty of 2018 murder of Richmond woman found shot behind her home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A jury has found Lemar McDaniel Jr. guilty of second degree murder, use of a firearm to commit murder and guilty of concealing a dead body after five hours of deliberation Wednesday.

Lemar J. McDaniel Jr., was accused of murdering 22-year-old Devin Henderson, who he was in a relationship with, in 2018, and then hiding her body in a trash can behind her house.

HAPPENING NOW: Jury deliberations are underway for Lemar McDaniel Jr., accused of killing Devin Harrison with a gun and hiding her body in a city trash can. I’ll have the verdict when it comes out @8NEWS #Richmond pic.twitter.com/NwtcethAf9 — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) September 25, 2019

His trial began Monday and was expected to last three days.

Following a five-hour deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict of second-degree murder, and not the original charge of first degree murder.

BREAKING: The jury has found Lemar McDaniel Jr. guilty of second degree murder (not the original charge of first degree murder), guilty of using a firearm to commit murder and guilty of concealing a dead body. They deliberated for almost five hours. More at 6 @8NEWS. — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) September 25, 2019

During a welfare check on July 31, 2018, Devin S. Harrison’s father told authorities he had not seen his daughter in 24 hours. Later that day, Harrison’s body was found behind her home on Fairfax Avenue. Richmond police confirmed Harrison had been shot.

RELATED: Man charged with murdering 22-year-old Richmond woman, hiding body

Daniel, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was charged in October with Harrison’s murder.

Reporter Laura Perrot will have more on this story on 8News at 6 p.m.