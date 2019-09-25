1  of  4
Breaking News
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens Police: Chesterfield man offered 18-year-old money to file false sex assault report Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks; Juul CEO steps down Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry

Man found guilty of 2018 murder of Richmond woman found shot behind her home

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A jury has found Lemar McDaniel Jr. guilty of second degree murder, use of a firearm to commit murder and guilty of concealing a dead body after five hours of deliberation Wednesday.

Lemar J. McDaniel Jr., was accused of murdering 22-year-old Devin Henderson, who he was in a relationship with, in 2018, and then hiding her body in a trash can behind her house.

His trial began Monday and was expected to last three days.

Following a five-hour deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict of second-degree murder, and not the original charge of first degree murder.

During a welfare check on July 31, 2018, Devin S. Harrison’s father told authorities he had not seen his daughter in 24 hours. Later that day, Harrison’s body was found behind her home on Fairfax Avenue. Richmond police confirmed Harrison had been shot.

RELATED: Man charged with murdering 22-year-old Richmond woman, hiding body

Daniel, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was charged in October with Harrison’s murder.

Reporter Laura Perrot will have more on this story on 8News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events