RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was found in Mosby Court with a gunshot wound that proved to be deadly.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officers were called to the 1600 block of Gay Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by police.

Anyone with information related to this death investigation is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.