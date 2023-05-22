RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man who police say was found dead in a residential trash bin in a Near West End alley has been identified — and police are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate his death.

According to police, officers responded to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue at around 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 for a report of a person down.

When they got there, the officers found 36-year-old Walter Robinson III of Richmond unresponsive in a residential disposal container in the alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

“At first I thought, ‘oh no, there can’t be foul play like that in this neighborhood,’” said Angela Heath, a resident of the Near West End.

Robinson, who lives near the alley in which Robinson’s remains were found, said she was “completely shocked” to hear about what happened.

“It’s a huge family neighborhood,” she said. “It’s very safe, it’s pretty quiet. I have lived here for over 10 years. I love it here.”

The cause and manner of Robinson’s death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.