RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Columbia Street for the report of a person shot at 6:31 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. upon arrival, officers found the man unresponsive in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police said the man was driving the truck south on Colombia Street when the truck ran off the road and hit a tree in the 1500 block.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation, or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on Columbia Street, near Richmond Highway in the Bellemeade neighborhood, is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927.