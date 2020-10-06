Man found shot dead in vehicle, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in the city after officers found a man dead inside a vehicle in the area of Kinsley Avenue and Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond.

Just before 8 p.m., officers learned about a vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and South Kinsley Avenue. There, police located a vehicle in the woods in the 1900 block of S. Kinsley Avenue.

“An adult male was in the driver’s seat and had been shot,” police said in a release. “He was pronounced at the scene.”

An apparent shooting has drawn a heavy police presence to the area of Kinsley Avenue and Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond.

Police believe the shooting occurred on the north side of Broad Rock Boulevard in the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Officers were also called to the 2600 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for a vehicle struck by gunfire. The driver was injured by broken glass. According to police, the victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving through the same intersection.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

