RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a homicide after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the neighborhood of Oak Grove.

Detectives have identified the victim as 43-year-old Jeremy Cornelius of Richmond.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers were called to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, police found Cornelius lying down, unresponsive outside with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Cornelius was reportedly transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. For online tips, use the P3 Tips mobile app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.