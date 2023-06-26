RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in Richmond and is currently being treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of North 22nd Street at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Monday, June 26 for a report of a person shot. Once on scene, the officers found the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time, officials did not share any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Donald of Richmond Police at 804-646-6456.