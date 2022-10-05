RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred in downtown Richmond on Tuesday evening.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 200 block of N. Foushee Street at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who appeared to have multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective Weaver at 804-646-6030.