Man found unresponsive inside home prompts death investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fernbrook Drive following a report of a person down. At the scene, they found a man unresponsive inside a residence.

He was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

