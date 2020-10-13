Man found unresponsive inside home prompts death investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fernbrook Drive following a report of a person down. At the scene, they found a man unresponsive inside a residence.
He was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
