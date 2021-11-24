Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Richmond’s South Side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the city’s South Side on Wednesday.

The unidentified victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to a medical facility for treatment, according to police.

Officers found the man after they were called to the 1300 block of Richmond Highway just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a person shot. An investigation is underway as police are still trying to determine where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.