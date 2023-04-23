RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was hit by a car on Richmond Highway.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 3300 block of Richmond Highway at around 8:06 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

When they got there, they found a man who had been hit. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.