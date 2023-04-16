RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot early Sunday morning in Richmond’s East End.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Redd Street at around 1:07 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 for a report of a man down on the sidewalk.

When the officers got there, they found that the man had been shot in the leg. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.