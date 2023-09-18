RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot on Carmine Street in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Carmine Street at around 8:16 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 for a report of a shooting.

When the officers got to the scene, they found a msn who had been shot. He was taken to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.