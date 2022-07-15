A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on West Clay Street in Church Hill.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Church Hill area.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of East Clay Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.